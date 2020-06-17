Lenexa employee in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 virus

A Lenexa city employee is self-quarantined after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Denise Rendina, city spokeswoman, said the city was informed Sunday morning that an employee who works out of Lenexa City Hall tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The employee does not have a role that interfaces with the public,” Rendina said. “The employee began feeling symptoms last Wednesday and has been quarantined since then.”

Through contact tracing, city staff and others who were identified as having contact with the employee were notified and are also in quarantine per guidelines from Lenexa and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rendina said.

Lenexa took steps to clean and sanitize appropriate work spaces and community spaces in city hall, which remains open, Rendina noted. Additionally, the city council meeting that was scheduled to take place in person Tuesday evening instead switched to a virtual meeting through Zoom as a precaution. The city council earlier this month met in person for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns began in March. Last night’s meeting would have been the second.

“The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority and we have met or exceeded every precaution recommended and/or required in this situation and will continue to do so in the future,” Rendina said.