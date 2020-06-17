Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday updated the state’s travel quarantine list.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas were added to the list, while Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island were all removed from the list. The updated list is in effect for people returning on or after June 17.

Below is the most current list of individuals in Kansas who need to quarantine for 14 days after traveling to one of these destinations:

Maryland on or after May 12

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

International travel on or after March 15

Others who must quarantine include those who received a notification of close contact with a known case of COVID-19 from local or state public health officials.

Mission Market to resume in-person shopping June 18

Although pre-ordering is still available for most vendors, the Mission Market will begin offering on-site shopping Thursday, June 18.

The Mission Market is asking that shoppers maintain safe practices during the pandemic, which are as follows:

Masks are encouraged

One shopper per family

Only service animals allowed at this time

No bathrooms are available on-site

Use the hand washing station available at the east end of the market upon entrance

Those who choose to pre-order, Mission Market recommends parking in the angled lot on the south side of Johnson Drive near Capitol Federal Savings Bank while the trail from the Outlook Street lot is closed for construction repairs. Another option is the ScriptPro parking lot on Maple Avenue north of Johnson Drive.

RSM auditor identifies areas to improve timely adjustments to Shawnee’s accounting records

Auditing service provider RSM has identified areas of improvement that Shawnee should make to manage timely adjustments to the general ledger.

In a report shared by the city last week, RSM noted that it believes Shawnee had a deficiency in 2019 of identifying and making timely adjustments to the general ledger for year-end adjustments. Additionally, RSM noted that auditing staff identified some uncorrected misstatements that both the auditors and city management agreed are immaterial to the city’s financial statements.

Don Cawby, the city’s finance director, said staff agreed to improve its processes and improve timeliness in making adjustments. Staff believes the issues will be resolved when the city switches to a new financial system in the coming months, he added.