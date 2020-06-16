Merriam honors employee Donna Shirley for 25 years of service; JoCo offering utility assistance; Court reopening delayed

Merriam honors employee Donna Shirley for 25 years of service

The city of Merriam last week honored Donna Shirley, a Public Works Department administrative assistant, for 25 years of service.

Shirley, alongside 10 other individuals, was honored for her dedication to Merriam virtually. Shirley was the only person to be given the 25 years of service award. Others received a 5-year or 15-year award.

Johnson County offering utility assistance

Johnson County Human Services’ Multi-Service Centers is offering utility assistance for qualifying residents. The centers are also offering assistance with food pantry, Kansas City Medicine Cabinet vouchers, referrals and resources.

Residents who may not typically qualify for assistance may qualify now if there was a job loss or furlough.

Johnson County Human Services operates four multi-service centers, two of which are located in Lenexa and Mission. To qualify for services, residents must reside in Johnson County, be at or below 200% of poverty, provide income verification, photo identification, and a utility bill in their name showing recent payments.

Income verification is needed for the previous 30 days. Appointments are required to receive services. To schedule an appointment, call 913-715-6653.

JoCo delays county court reopening to Monday, June 22

Although originally planned to open on June 15, Johnson County Court decided phase two reopening will begin no earlier than June 22.

The court will continue to follow the U.S. Supreme Court guidance, per the most recent administrative orders. County officials in a press release said they cautiously weigh factors for the health and safety of the staff, the public and Sheriff’s Office employees.