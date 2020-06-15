Updates from Johnson County Community College: Accelerated program fast-tracks college degree

High school students across the metro can save time and money with the Degree in 3 Program – an initiative that connects area school districts with post-secondary educational institutions, including JCCC and the University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park.

JCCC alumni and Blue Valley West graduate Eric Fecteau is one of the program’s first success stories. After starting his educational journey at JCCC, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from KU Edwards in less than three years!

Three Steps to Success

Here’s how the Degree in 3 process works:

Take dual credit and concurrent credit courses while in high school. Complete any remaining freshman/sophomore credit hours at JCCC. Earn a bachelor’s degree at The University of Kansas Edwards Campus.

After completing the majority of his general education courses at JCCC, Fecteau transferred to KU Edwards to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in just 2.5 years.

“Not only did I save money and earn a great education, but I gained an extra year out of school that I can use to get my career started,” Fecteau said.

Entrepreneurial Mindset

Fecteau understood the determination and ambition the Degree in 3 program required. He balanced working full-time to expand his landscaping business while taking classes at JCCC. The experience was invaluable. In regard to his entrepreneurial drive, Fecteau says, “I enjoy having the opportunity to create my own path and define my own success. I can do more, try harder and always be the best I can be.”

Three Pieces of Advice

As a Degree in 3 trailblazer, Fecteau offers the following advice to students considering the program:

Be hungry for success. Take advantage of free time, especially if you’re working. Keep the ball rolling year-round. Summer is a great time to earn credits.

JCCC’s flexible online classes and knowledgeable faculty were key to his success. “By taking online classes I was able to work at my own pace while navigating my busy schedule, traveling and catching up with friends. My professors at JCCC have been a tremendous amount of help and always put their students first.”

More Information

Local school districts participating in the Degree in 3 program include:

Blue Valley

Olathe

De Soto

Shawnee Mission

Kansas City, Kansas

Raytown, Missouri

Summit Technology Academy

Higher education partners include:

JCCC

Kansas City Kansas Community College

Metropolitan Community College

University of Kansas Edwards Campus

High school students can register for the program as early as April of their sophomore year, and no later than December of their senior year. We encourage students to meet with their guidance counselor or speak with a JCCC counselor at 913-469-3809 to learn more.