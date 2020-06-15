Virtual meeting for proposed Mission Bowl redevelopment plan; Lenexa Rec Center allowing non-member visitors in July

Mission to host virtual neighborhood meeting for proposed Mission Bowl redevelopment plan

The city of Mission announced a virtual neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposed redevelopment plan for Mission Bowl, 5399 Martway Street.

The Sunflower Development Group plans to submit an application to the city to turn the property into a five-story, 160-unit multi-family project. This comes after the Mission Mart owner came into possession of the property in January 2020, and was working on redevelopment plans.

Last year, the Mission City Council condemned the property as an unsafe and dangerous structure that needed to be repaired or removed. While the owners of Mission Bowl had 10 days to present a restoration or removal plan — and 30 days to execute it — before the city would demolish.

The meeting will be held on Zoom on June 15 at 7 p.m. To tune into the virtual meeting, visit the city’s website here.

Lenexa Rec Center to allow non-member visitors starting July 1

The Lenexa Rec Center is allowing members to bring one guest with them per visit from June 20 to 30. Starting Wednesday, July 1 the city will allow non-member visitors with day passes as normal.

Currently, the Lenexa Rec Center is accessible to members only as staff move through a phased reopening of the facility. This soft opening period for members lasts through Friday, June 19.

The facility has normal operating hours except for a brief closure weekdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. so staff can sanitize active area surfaces. One-way foot traffic signs are placed throughout the building to facilitate social distancing.

The city’s plans depend on Kansas and Johnson County’s guidance through reopening phases. More details are on Lenexa’s website.