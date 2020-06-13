Your Community: Bring the Theatre Home

Your Johnson County Library card now gives you access to the best seats in the house for performances by James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, Tom Hiddleston and many more. Grab a comfy chair, get some of your favorite snacks and enjoy streaming video recordings of selected productions from the U.K. National Theatre Collection. Drawing on 10 years of National Theatre Live broadcasts and recordings, this collection includes 30 filmed productions.

U.K. National Theatre Collection brings the stage to life with high definition streaming video of world-class productions, offering significant insight into theatre and performance studies. Through a collaboration with the U.K.’s National Theatre, this collection offers a range of digital performance resources never previously seen outside of the National Theatre’s archive.

Performances include:

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (2018)

“Frankenstein” (2011)

“Macbeth” (2018)

“Medea” (2014)

“One Man, Two Guvnors” (2011)

“Peter Pan” (2017)

“Small Island” (2019)

“A Streetcar Named Desire” (2014)

“Twelfth Night” (2017)

“wonder.land” (2015)

As a supplement to the filmed productions, behind-the-scenes content such as digitized prompt scripts, costume designs and more are available for some performances.

Start streaming today at jocolibrary.org/elibrary/streaming-video.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom