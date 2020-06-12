Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 50th location in Prairie Village

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, a national car wash company based in Thompson, Georgia, opened its 50th location in Prairie Village this week.

The Prairie Village car wash at 7930 State Line Road is up and running two years after city council approval. The site was originally planned for development by Slim Chickens, but the restaurant pulled out of the project before it came to fruition.

The Prairie Village Tidal Wave is the second Kansas and Shawnee Mission location, with another one in Overland Park at 8710 Nieman Road.

Tidal Wave has plans to bring another location to Mission at 6501 Johnson Drive, which was previously approved by the Mission City Council in 2018. Marketing Manager Jennifer Rogers said the company is excited about the opportunity to be in the area.

Rogers said the company noticed the need for an express car wash in the area.

“We look forward to building a relationship and partnership within the community.”

Tidal Wave of Prairie Village offers four exterior car wash options, all of which include free use of vacuums. Customers can opt for single-use car washes, or purchase a monthly membership for unlimited car washes. A detailed overview of options can be found here.