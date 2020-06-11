Westwood 2020 season pool passes available for purchase; Roe 2020 plans includes planting more than 150 trees along new medians, sidewalks

Westwood 2020 season pool passes available for purchase

Pool passes for the 2020 season are now available at Woodside Club, 2000 W. 47th Place, for Westwood residents.

The Westwood City Council will formally consider an agreement with Woodside club for residents to access its tennis courts and outdoor pools for the 2020 season at the June 11 city council meeting. Woodside’s pools opened on Monday, June 8, with additional processes and procedures.

The club is processing pool passes for Westwood residents for this pool season, and pass holders can access Woodside’s online reservation system. Full season rates for individual memberships are $40, family memberships up to four members are $85 and additional family members are $5 per person. Half season rates will be available on July 13.

To apply for a pool pass, contact Woodside Club via email at communications@clubwoodside.com or via phone at (913) 831-0034. More information about the June 11 city council meeting can be found here.

Roe 2020 landscaping plans includes planting more than 150 trees along new medians, sidewalks

Although the city of Roeland Park recently began construction for the $10 million Roe 2020 project, the city is letting residents know what to expect landscape-wise upon completion.

After construction is done, there will be more than 150 trees planted along the new medians and sidewalks. Tree species to be planted are Norwegian sunset maples, dawn redwoods, imperial honeylocusts and swamp white oaks. The species were chosen for “superior performance in roadway conditions” and their color and canopies, according to the city.

Other landscaping includes flowers, plants and colorful ground coverings along the corridor. Dutch master daffodils and little beauty tulips are among the flowers to be planted at various locations, including the 57th Street median.

Johnson County opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Friday to those who live or work in Johnson County

Anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Johnson County can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road in Olathe.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is offering the drive-thru testing clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone with or without symptoms. County officials ask participants to bring a driver’s license, but it’s not required to be tested. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off of College Boulevard and Lone Elm Road and follow the signs. Due to demand for this type of testing, additional volunteers and two extra testing stations will be added for a total of six stations.

“We are pleased to expand testing to those who work in Johnson County,” said Sanmi Areola, director of the department. “If we can find and isolate those positive cases now, we can avoid further spread of infection in our workplaces and keep people working.”

Those getting testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. The department requests that people not bring pets to the testing site.

This is the department’s sixth community testing event. On May 29, the department tested 953 people with and without symptoms, resulting in 9 positive cases of COVID-19 and one inconclusive result.

“The data from these testing clinics is trending in the right direction, but the virus is still out there,” Areola said. “It’s important that everyone continue to stay 6 feet from others, wear a mask in public and avoid large crowds.”