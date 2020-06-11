City of Leawood plans for opening aquatic center

The Leawood Aquatic Center will open on Monday, June 15 to Leawood residents who must register for each session they wish to attend. Online registration for a session will be required at least 24 hours in advance at the following site https://webtrac.leawood.org. Sessions will be offered in 2-hour increments, beginning at 11:30, with one hour between each session for cleaning and sanitizing. Residents must have a household account setup in the registration system for approval a minimum of 72 hours prior to visiting the Aquatic Center. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, including frequently asked questions, please visit this link.