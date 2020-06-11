Best Bets for the Weekend: Peanut butter cookies, glitter bombs, outdoor concert

Hola mundo! We went to Mexico over the winter and now the kids love screaming that out the window one hundred times a day. They’re practically fluent.
It’s a strange time to be alive in this world, no? I’m sure I’m not the only one feeling unmoored. One thing that has really brought me joy lately is seeing the things that are reopening. Other great things include:
- We made one of my all-time favorite treats today – 3 ingredient peanut butter cookies. They are dangerously delicious and way too easy to make. This recipe also works great with other types of nut and seed butters.
- It’s an explosion of glitter, rainbows and general insanity and it’s my daughters’ new favorite show. Craftopia is a kids crafting competition show and it’s the stuff unicorn dreams (or possibly nightmares?) are made of.
- If you’re looking for a good summer read, I’ve been devouring All Adults Here by Emma Straub. Everything she writes is warm, funny and compelling and this might be her best book yet.
- It’s so nice to slowly get back to normalcy. Colonial Church in Prairie Village will be presenting a free distance concert by Jim “Mr Stinky Feet” Cosgrove. Bring your own blankets or chairs on Sunday at 5 p.m.