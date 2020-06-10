Daughters of the American Revolution Mission Hills sew masks; Shawnee, JoCo to fund storm drain improvements at 67th Street

Daughters of the American Revolution Mission Hills sew masks for essential workers

The Daughters of the American Revolution Mission Hills chapter have hand-sewn cloth masks for healthcare and other essential workers in response to COVID-19.

The chapter donated more than 300 masks by the end of May. Donations have been made to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders and others. Regent of the Mission Hills chapter Martha Gunn said members wanted to help keep the community healthy and safe.

“We know these are tough times for everyone and wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community,” Gunn said in a release.

DAR chapters across the country are participating in this effort, and have made more than 400,000 masks.

Shawnee, Johnson County to fund storm drainage improvements at 67th and Cottonwood

Shawnee and Johnson County will work together to fund a storm drainage improvements project at 67th Street and Cottonwood Drive.

The project has been on the city’s capital improvement program and will remediate flooding of two streets, five houses and a church in the area, and also stabilize utilities and eroding banks next to the properties, according to a city memo.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to accept a 50% match, or about $1.5 million, from the Johnson County Stormwater Management Program. The city will cover the remaining expenses — about $826,000 out of the general fund, and about $778,000 out of the city’s parks and pipes special revenues fund.

Councilmember Mike Kemmling was absent during the vote.

Shawnee approves final plans for public improvements near Heartland Logistics project

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to accept final plans for a public improvements project along 43rd Street near K-7 Highway. The project is in conjunction with Heartland Logistics, a new industrial development in the northwestern corner of the city.

Final plans for public improvements include:

Elevating the road above the floodplain

Creation of a new concrete street designed to withstand industrial traffic

A new shared use path to connect to future city parks

Streetlights

New dedicated steel monopoles for the electrical distribution line

Plans also call for building a temporary road to provide access for local traffic.

The city is bidding the project and will award a construction contract next month. Construction is slated to begin in July, with final completion in June 2021. The project also includes public improvements to K-7 Highway.

The city will review final plans for that portion of the project in August.