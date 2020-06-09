Q39 open for business

As the Kansas City metro begins to re-open, your favorite Kansas City BBQ re-opens its dining room. Both Q39 locations in Kansas City, Mo. and Overland Park, Ks. are welcoming guests for dine-in service and are excited to continue to serve its guests the fresh, championship barbeque they know and love.

Q39 closed its dining rooms on March 17, about a week prior to the citywide stay-at-home order, but remained open for curbside carryout during the Cornavirus pandemic. Q39’s Overland Park location held its first grand opening back in 2017, and its second re-opening on May 11 when it resumed dine-in services for patrons. The Q39 team conducted group training sessions for the new additional safety measures in place prior to re-opening. After adapting to the “new-normal” of in-restaurant dining, the original Q39 location in Kansas City welcomed guests for dine-in service on May 27.

Things may look a little different the next time you dine. Capacity restrictions, table spacing, and frequent sanitizing procedures are in place in accordance with Johnson County and Kansas City, Mo. Guidance, and Q39’s team members are wearing masks and gloves. Q39 placed touchless hand sanitizing stations for guests throughout each restaurant and created custom partitions with Plexiglass tops to further maintain social distancing between tables.

While dine-in service is available, Q39 continues to provide its high-level of curbside carryout. Your champion-made favorites are just a click away and ordering Q2GO has never been easier. Online ordering is available on Q39’s website to schedule a curbside pick-up for future fast & fresh BBQ. Q39’s online ordering provides guests with a convenient and contactless option to get their ‘que fix. Simply visit Q39’s website to place an order, pull up to the Q39 location, and Q39’s masked and gloved team will deliver your order to your car. It’s that easy.

Shortly after resuming dine-in service, Q39 launched a new online shop. The online shop allows guests to purchase Q39’s own proprietary sauces and rubs to have shipped directly to their doorstep. The sauces and rubs are all Chef Rob Magee’s own recipe developed in the heat of major league barbeque competition. The sauces are 16 ounces and come in three different options for $7.95 each: Classic BBQ Sauce, Honey BBQ Glaze and the award-winning Zesty BBQ Sauce. Five different rubs and seasonings are available to purchase including Chicken Rub, Pork Rub, Brisket Rub, Rib Rub and Steak Seasoning for $4.95 each.

Q39 is dedicated to safely navigating this uncertain landscape and providing a safe and healthy experience for guests. Whether you are ready to add normalcy back into your life with dine-in service, prefer to order curbside carryout Q39, or are out of state and need your Q39 fix, Q39 offers options to suit every everyone.

Visit Q39 online at Q39KC.com to make reservations, place carryout orders and shop Q39 rubs and sauces. Or visit Q39 at either of its two locations. The original location in Midtown at 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or the Overland Park location at 11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS.