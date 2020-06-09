Prairie Village residents organize Stand Up for Black Lives rally from SM East to Village Shops

Following a nationwide movement protesting injustice against the black community that picked up momentum after the death of George Floyd, two Prairie Village couples have jointly organized Stand Up for Black Lives March & Rally, which takes place Wednesday evening.

Demonstrators will gather at 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of Shawnee Mission East, 7500 Mission Road. The march north to the Village Shops begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a rally near the old Macy’s store, 4000 W. 71st St.

“Our purpose is to acknowledge these injustices and to call ALL American citizens and ALL American institutions to join in the hard work that will lead us to equality for ALL,” reads a flyer promoting the rally. “With strong resolve, we must run to catch up with Justice.”

Colorado construction company wrapping up design of Lenexa City Center office

GE Johnson Construction Company, a Colorado Springs builder, is wrapping up design of a new 3,000 square foot office in Lenexa City Center. The company plans to move in by mid-August, according to a report from the Kansas City Business Journal.

The company will occupy the third floor of Penn I, a four-story building in The District, which opened last year.

GE Johnson Construction Company was also tasked four years ago with building the $40 million first phase of AdventHealth South Overland Park. The company is now handling a $150 million expansion of AdventHealth’s campus, which is expected to be complete in July 2021 and bring 200 new jobs. [Colorado builder prepares to open new regional office in Lenexa — Kansas City Business Journal]

Fairway storm damage brush collection to begin in Ward 4 June 9

The city of Fairway will begin storm damage brush collection in Ward 4 on Tuesday, June 9, as a result of “widespread storm damage.”

Fairway Public Works Department will work alongside a contractor to collect brush ward by ward. It will work backwards from Ward 4, to Wards 3, 2 and 1 in that order. The collection is for storm damage brush only, which must be stacked neatly at the curb. Smaller limbs meeting WCA’s yard waste collection guidelines (here) can be placed curbside on Mondays. Below is information about storm damage brush collection:

Collection begins at 7 a.m.

Brush should be placed parallel to the curb in order to not block the sidewalk or stick into the street.

Branches must be eight feet in length or shorter. Longer branches will not fit in Public Works trucks.

Residents must cut and stack limbs from right-of-way trees.

Public Works will start with smaller piles, and larger piles may require contractor assistance.

Public Works will pick up the majority of the brush, but small debris remaining will be the homeowner’s responsibility.

Additional information about the storm damage brush collection in Fairway can be found here.