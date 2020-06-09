Johnson County COVID-19 infection rate remains mostly flat, number of new cases trending downward

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Almost 950 Johnson County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment reported Monday. Out of all individuals tested, about 4% have tested positive – which is in line with what the county reported last week.

According to JCDHE as of June 8 Johnson County has:

946 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases (up 12% from their June 1 report)

71 deaths (up by 12.7% from June 1)

23,237 negative tests (up by 28% from June 1)

The county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of new cases (measured by diagnosis date) has generally trended downward since May 27.

JCDHE also reported the results of its May 29 drive-thru test clinic. Out of the 953 participants, nine tested positive for COVID-19 and one participant’s results were inconclusive. Individuals who tested positive have been notified and contact tracing for these individuals has begun, JCDHE said.

The county will host its next drive-thru testing clinic on June 12 for anyone who lives or works in Johnson County. Testing is free and extended to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The drive-thru will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road in Olathe.