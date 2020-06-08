Updates from Johnson County Community College: Campus resources for student success

In preparation for summer session at Johnson County Community College, several campus resource areas have adjusted delivery methods in order to better assist students. Here’s the latest:

Resource Centers & Tutoring

Academic Achievement Center

Students can schedule a virtual meeting with an Academic Achievement Center Learning Specialist for advice on a variety of topics including time management, test prep, general course-related issues and more.

Additionally, “test autopsies” are available to students to help review and analyze errors following any exam. This tool is the starting point for a one-on-one consultation to determine ways to improve future test scores.

Language Resource Center

The Language Resource Center is offering tutoring via Zoom for students studying a foreign language such as Spanish, French or American Sign Language.

Math Resource Center

The Math Resource Center is offering online tutoring seven days a week via Canvas.

Science Resource Center

The Science Resource Center is available for online tutoring sessions in anatomy, physiology, biology, physics and nursing course content. Additional resources include study guides, solution manuals, reference books and learning models.

Writing Center

Online writing assistance is free and available at any stage of the writing process, including brainstorming, development, citation, organization, mechanics and formatting. Appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Academic Counseling & Advising

Virtual academic counseling is available through a Zoom appointment or by phone. Face-to-face appointments are currently not available. Students can request assistance with:

Changing their major

Staying on track for graduation

Ensuring a smooth transfer process to a 4-year institution

Building a class schedule

And more!

Students should schedule a meeting with a counselor via email and include their phone number and student ID number.

Technical Support

Our Technical Support team is ready to help students with any roadblocks they may encounter while attending JCCC virtually this summer. Support includes:

Account and password assistance

JCCC network access

Support for JCCC solutions and applications

Classroom technologies

IT Security

A new live chat feature is now available on the Technical Support webpage for instant help.

Return to Campus Plan

Restoring campus operations will require patience, careful consideration and deliberate implementation. We recently released our initial Return to Campus Plan and related Guidelines with the understanding that the situation is fluid and some details may change. We will include any updates as they become available.