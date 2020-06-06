Your Community: Summer reading updates delivered to your inbox

Summer Reading is underway at Johnson County Library! This summer, programs will take place online with virtual events in June and July. There’s an activity for every age and interest including programs that feature storytellers and musicians, along with book clubs and a writing contest. If you haven’t visited the Summer Reading page, check it out at jocolibrary.org/summerreading.

Johnson County Library is pleased to offer a bi-monthly Summer Reading newsletter to those who want the latest information delivered right to their inbox. The newsletter will start in early June and will include event schedules, reading recommendations and summer fun for the whole family. Summer Reading programming wraps August 8 with an all-day virtual event to celebrate all the Summer Reading successes.

Sign up today at jocolibrary.org/summerreading/newsletter. And if you’re not already subscribed to the Library’s monthly newsletter, The Open Book, you can sign up at jocolibrary.org/enewsletter to stay informed about events, programs, services and all that’s happening at the Library.

Summer Reading is generously supported by the Friends of Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Library Foundation.

