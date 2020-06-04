Roeland Park outlines 5-year plan for CARS funded street maintenance projects

The Roeland Park City Council Monday approved a resolution adopting the proposed five-year plan for street maintenance projects to receive County Assistance Road System (CARS) funding.

The proposal outlined street maintenance plans for 2021 to 2025, with alternative options for three of the five years.

Below is the proposed timeline, as stated in city documents:

2021: Roe Boulevard from County Line Road to 48th Street

2022: Elledge Drive from Roe Lane to County Line Road, and 53rd Street from Mission Road to Reinhardt Drive (which would be shared with Fairway)

2023: Nall Avenue from 51st Street to 58th Street, and 55th Street from Roe Boulevard to Shawnee Mission Parkway (shared with Fairway)

2024: Mission Road from 47th Street to 53rd Street, shared with Westwood

2025: 53rd Street from Buena Vista Street to Reinhard Drive, and Buena Vista Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway to 53rd Street (shared with Fairway)

While councilmembers approved the resolution and timeline, City Administrator Keith Moody said this plan only locks Roeland Park in for the 2021 plans.

Other projects from 2022 through 2026 will be up for review next year, he said.

Councilmember Michael Rebne asked if the city would lose the option for a 2025 item if Roeland Park chose to repair 53rd Street in 2022 with Fairway. Moody said the city would not lose the option, because shared projects allow for flexibility in which projects are prioritized for which city.

If Fairway does not have a second project listed for 2022 — as Roeland Park does with Elledge Drive — it would be beneficial for both cities if Fairway listed the 53rd Street project as its priority.

Councilmember Jim Kelly said he was glad to see the 53rd Street, Buena Vista Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway project listed as a contender for CARS funding. Kelly said he would be interested in staff exploring ways to reshuffle the schedule, and move the project to 2022.

Councilmember Jan Faidley said while she is supportive of the 53rd Street project, if Fairway has the ability to list the project as its first priority, Roeland Park wouldn’t have to move it up on their list.

The city council unanimously passed the resolution with no further discussion. Councilmember Trisha Brauer was absent.