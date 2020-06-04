Among 3,000 high schoolers nationwide, several Shawnee Mission students win National Merit Scholarship awards

The National Merit Scholarship Coalition this week announced more than 3,000 college-sponsored scholarship winners, several of whom are Shawnee Mission area students.

Colleges and universities across the country selected scholarship winners — who plan to attend said college or university – from the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists. More than 1.5 million high school juniors entered the program by taking the 2018 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The highest-scoring students in each state were chosen as one of 16,000 semifinalists, and had to compete for merit scholarships with additional requirements: scholarship applications, outstanding academic records, recommendations from high school officials and qualifying SAT or ACT scores.

Although these requirements were met by around 15,000 students who became finalists, about half of them will win a scholarship this year. Below are the Shawnee Mission area students that have won a merit scholarship: