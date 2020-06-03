Monday marked the filing deadline for candidates seeking the local, state and federal offices that will be on Shawnee Mission area ballots this summer and fall. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be working to foster an ongoing dialogue between these candidates and the citizens they seek to represent about the issues that are facing our community and how they might address them.

As we’ve done since our founding 10 years ago(!), we’ll be putting together questionnaires for candidates in a variety of races — from the U.S. Senate primary to the State Board of Education to the County Commission — based on the input we get from you, our readers.

One of the main goals of this process is to make sure that local residents know who the candidates are and where they stand before heading to the polls to cast their votes.

But it’s about more than that: It’s about helping citizens reclaim a voice in the debate about how our governments work and what they should be focused on.

Too often, we believe, political parties, sharply ideological think tanks and campaign operatives end up setting the agenda for the issues that dominate election season coverage.

We see it as our role to elevate issues that are most important to everyday Shawnee Mission residents — taxpayers who want to ensure our resources are being used efficiently and effectively, citizens who want to make sure their elected officials are accountable for the things they say and do.

So, Shawnee Mission: What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?

Email us your ideas here. Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter. Give us a call.

We’re listening.