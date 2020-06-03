Ikea Way in Merriam closed to through traffic this week; A ‘modified’ Mission Market opens June 4, accepting online pre-orders

Ikea Way in Merriam closed to through traffic this week

Ikea Way, south of IKEA to the Merriam Police Department, will be closed to through traffic on June 3, and again on June 5 and 6. It will be open on Thursday, June 4.

Drivers are asked to use Johnson Drive in order to visit IKEA, and shops and restaurants at Merriam Village.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ikea Way will be closed to through traffic – south of IKEA to the Merriam Police Department – tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Please use Johnson Drive to visit @IKEA_Merriam and shops and restaurants at Merriam Village. pic.twitter.com/jfEuygX5fF — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) June 2, 2020

A ‘modified’ Mission Market opens June 4, accepting online pre-orders

A “modified” version of Mission Market is opening for the first time this season on Thursday, June 4.

The Mission Market will initially open as pre-order and pick-up only from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There will be no onsite shopping at this time.

Shoppers are asked to respect social distancing measures and that only one shopper per household picks up goods at the market. Additionally, shoppers are encouraged to wear face masks. Pre-orders can be made here.

Mize Elementary PTO donates $29,000 for new marquee sign in front of school

Mize Elementary is getting a new marquee, thanks to a donation from the Mize PTO.

The USD 232 school board on Monday unanimously voted to accept a donation of roughly $29,000 for the purchase of the new marquee. Built by Golden Rule Signs, the new marquee will be electronic and can provide updates more quickly, Principal Gerri Balthazor noted in a memo to the school board.

The current marquee has a “dated” look, and the window to cover the letters is broken and won’t latch properly, Balthazor noted. PTO members also have difficulty scheduling and facilitating volunteers to update the sign.

The school board wanted to ensure that Mize PTO will be responsible for covering maintenance and repair costs. Balthazor said the PTO can get something in writing.