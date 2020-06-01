Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer youth enrichment programs are STILL ON(line)

Spring semester is officially behind us, and we have our sights set on summer at Johnson County Community College. We’ve transitioned our Summer Youth Enrichment Program to virtual and online courses for children ages 8-18. Sessions aimed at engaging, educating and entertaining kick off June 8!

If you’re looking to get ahead of the inevitable “I’m boreds” this summer, check out our impressive selection of more than 100 course options. Many are centered around popular topics, including:

Archeology & Artifacts

Art

Business

College Prep

Computer Programming

Creative Writing

Entrepreneurship

Music

Mythology

Photography

Sports

Star Wars

Superheroes

Trivia

Video Games

All courses will be offered on a weekly basis in two formats:

1-hour per day courses starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for only $59.

3-hour per day computer programming courses starting at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for $149.

Education Can be Fun!

Students and parents alike appreciate our Summer Youth Enrichment Program. Here’s what they have to say:

“I really enjoyed the freedom, [and] the ability to create what I want with as much time as I need.”

“I liked being challenged to try new things without the pressure of grades.”

“I love that my son built a business plan that he came home with that was ready to use.”

Inspiring Lifelong Learning

Providing youth programing is just one of the many ways JCCC encourages lifelong learning.

“While being in the classroom would be the preferred option for all parents and students right now, we felt it was important to offer as many new and unique courses as we could in a live, online format,” said Tim Frenzel, Program Director, Summer Youth Enrichment Program.

Register Now!

Registration is limited to 12 students per course, so many of our options will fill quickly! Sign your child up today!