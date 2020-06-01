The filing deadline has passed. Here’s a look at the names that will be on local ballots

Noon today was the deadline for candidates to file for local, state and federal elections in Kansas.

With the deadline passed, here’s a look at which local races on Shawnee Mission area ballots will be contested in the primaries and this fall:

County Commission District 2

Incumbent Jim Allen announced he won’t be seeking another term. Fellow former Shawnee Mayor Jeff Meyers announced in February he would run for the seat. Meyers will face Rob Patterson in a contested election in November. District 2 includes large portions of Shawnee and Lenexa, running from approximately I-35 on the east out west past Highway K-7.

Kansas Senate District 7

Republican Laura McConwell, the former mayor of Mission, and Democrat Ethan Corson, the former executive director of the state party, will face off this fall in a race to replace incumbent Barbara Bollier. Bollier is a former Republican who switched parties and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Kansas Senate District 8

Incumbent Republican Jim Denning, currently the Senate Majority Leader, announced in May that he would not seek reelection to a third term. Democratic Rep. Cindy Holscher, who announced last year that she planned to seek the seat and had raised substantial funds for the campaign, is will be the Democratic candidate. Former Republican Rep. James Todd has filed to challenge Holscher.

Kansas Senate District 10

Incumbent Mike Thompson was appointed in December to fulfill the remainder of the term of Mary Pilcher-Cook, who resigned in January. He’s seeking a full term in the seat, and faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Rep. Tom Cox, who announced he was running for the District 10 seat in May 2019. The Republican primary winner will face Shawnee City Councilmember Lindsey Constance, a Democrat, in November.

Kansas Senate District 11

Incumbent John Skubal will face a challenge from first-term Rep. Kellie Warren in the Republican primary. The winner of that contest will face Democrat Joy Koesten in the fall. Warren defeated Koesten in the Republican primary for her House seat in 2018. Koesten went on to switch party affiliations following that defeat.

Kansas Senate District 21

Incumbent Democrat Dinah Sykes, who switched party affiliations in 2018, will face Republican Tom Bickimer, who announced he was running for the seat in September, in the fall general election.

Kansas House District 14

First-term incumbent Republican Charlotte Esau will again face Democrat Angela Justus Schweller in the fall general election. The two both ran for the seat in 2018.

Kansas House District 16

Former Holscher campaign volunteer Linda Featherston, a Democrat, is running to replace Holscher. She’ll face Republican Rashard Young has filed and will face Featherston in the general election.

Kansas House District 17

Moms Demand Action activist Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat, announced last year that she would run to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Tom Cox. Cox, a Republican, is running for the Senate. Republican Kristine Sapp has filed and will face Hoye in the general election.

Kansas House District 18

Republicans Cathy Gordon, a former candidate for the seat, and Calvin Vandegrift, a political newcomer, will face each other in a primary this August. The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor in the fall.

Kansas House District 19

Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Sawyer Clayton is unopposed for reelection.

Kansas House District 20

Incumbent Republican Jan Kessinger faces a primary challenge from Jane Dirks. The winner will go on to face Democrat Mari-Lynn Poskin in the general election.

Kansas House District 21

Incumbent Democrat Jerry Stogsdill is running for reelection. He’ll face Republican Bob Reese in the general this fall.

Kansas House District 22

Incumbent Democrat Nancy Lusk announced she will not seek reelection, and threw her support to the candidacy of Lindsay Vaughn. Vaughn faces a primary challenge from Randen Smith. There are no Republicans filed to run for the seat.

Kansas House District 23

Incumbent Democrat Susan Ruiz is running for reelection. She’ll face Republican Jeff Shull for the seat in the general.

Kansas House District 24

Incumbent Democrat Jarrod Ousley is unopposed for reelection.

Kansas House District 25

Incumbent Democrat Rui Xu is unopposed for reelection.

Kansas House District 29

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Brett Parker will face Republican Jerry Clinton in the general election this fall.

Kansas House District 30

Two Republicans, Jesse Gillam and Laura Williams, will face each other in a primary this August. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard in the general this fall.

Kansas House District 39

Two Democrats, Michael Bolton and Les Lampe, will face each other in the primary. Incumbent Republican Rep. Owen Donohoe will face the winner this fall.