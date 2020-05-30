Your Community: Summer Reading events go virtual at Johnson County Library

Imagine your story and discover books that ignite your curiosity this summer. Join Johnson County Library June 1-5 for the Summer Reading Virtual Launch!

Traditionally, summer has always meant time for kids and families to come together and discover new worlds at the Library. This summer that experience is moving online with virtual events geared toward kids from birth to 19. Summer Reading means the freedom to explore, read for pleasure and connect with others that share your interests and passions. If you aren’t sure where to start, ask a librarian – they are eager to help pair you with the perfect story, book and program.

Why read? Librarians want you to know that Summer Reading:

Keeps your mind engaged and your skills sharp

Boosts academic achievements

Stimulates your brain

Builds interpersonal skills, problem solving and emotional intelligence

Brings us joy!

Summer programs will take place online in June and July. With programs that feature storytellers and musicians along with book clubs and a writing contest, there’s an activity for every age and interest. And don’t miss the End-of-Summer Celebration, an all-day virtual event on Saturday, August 8!

For a schedule of events and more information, visit jocolibrary.org/summerreading.

Summer Reading is generously supported by the Friends of Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Library Foundation.

