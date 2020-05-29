Strang Hall introduces new taco concept Fénix with Kansas City native chef at helm

Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park has a new chef in the mix.

Chef Brett DeHart, a Kansas City native, had a soft launch of Fénix, his taco concept, a few weeks ago. Fénix occupies the space formerly known as Nida, which also offered tacos.

DeHart said he is honored to be one of the six chef-entrepreneurs at the food hall, which opened in December 2019.

“This is an elite collective of chefs that are all people that I’ve been aware of through the years and had an opportunity to work with,” he said. “We all kind of inspire each other collectively under one roof.”

A chef for 27 years, DeHart was most recently an executive chef in Salt Lake City, where he created the hamburger voted, “Best in Utah 2016.” He also finished as a top-four finalist for North American Chef of the Year for the Dining Division of Paradise Lagardère.

“We are thrilled to have Brett’s culinary talents at Strang Hall,” said Joe Follet, director of operations at Strang Hall. “His experience will be an ideal pairing with the five other talented chef entrepreneurs.”

At Fénix, DeHart will offer “fashion-forward” concepts with both familiar and unique twists, with flagship dishes like the 16-spice chicken and soft-shelled crab tacos, as well as shareables and “elevated” entrees on the evening menu, he said.

“The vision for Fénix is taqueria by day, and elevated Latin cuisine by night,” DeHart said, “although, at Fénix we are always serious about tacos no matter the hour.”

DeHart said he would recommend the 16-spice taco, which has shredded oven-roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato pico de gallo, a smoked pasilla pepper cream and fresh diced mangos on the top.

DeHart said Fénix is the Spanish spelling of the phoenix, “the firebird rising from the ashes.” His restaurant is open for normal business hours at the chef collective. DeHart and his family live in Lenexa.

Strang Hall is a food hall and chef collective for local culinary talent and a launching point for food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills. Other food concepts include:

Anousone — Southeast Asian comfort food

Basabasa — Inspired chicken and Asian Pacific cuisine

Fond — Upscale American kitchen

Norcini — Craft sandwiches and pizzas

Solstice — Seasonally fresh and thoughtfully sourced

Strang Hall is currently open for dine-in and curbside carryout. The patio is also now open and available for customers.