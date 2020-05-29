SMSD News: End of the school year message from Dr. Fulton

This week, I would like to take a moment to thank all staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District as we complete the 2019-2020 school year.

Our staff of more than 3,500 have gone above and beyond this year to ensure our students continue to learn and do their personal best, despite significant changes and challenges. I am proud of the ways we remain committed to our objective of ensuring each student has a personalized learning plan to prepare them for college and career with the interpersonal skills to prepare them for life success.

As summer begins, Shawnee Mission will continue planning for the school year that begins in August, 2020. While we do not have specific guidelines from the state or county on reopening our schools, we are preparing for several different scenarios. As plans and decisions are being made, we will adhere to recommendations and guidance from federal, state, and county authorities. We will continue to share information we receive which may impact the school year and our families, staff, and community members. In any scenario, we will continue our mission to ensure students construct their own foundation for success in life’s endeavors.

While this summer may look different than previous years, I hope our community will be able to take some moments to rest, enjoy some time with loved ones, and explore hobbies and interests.

I also encourage all of us, to the extent we can, to continue to safely connect and keep in touch with others in our communities. It’s one of the most important ways we can help each other through these difficult times, by continuing to be kind, compassionate, and providing support to one another.

Thank you for all you do for students. I wish you a wonderful summer. View a message from Dr. Fulton to SMSD staff members here.