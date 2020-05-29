C. Frogs, Standees at Village Shops may not be reopening after pandemic closures

It appears that a pair of associated businesses at The Village Shops may not be reopening after the pandemic closures.

A post on NextDoor says that “C frogs and standees has closed down” and offers the seats from the Standees movie theatres for sale. The Standees website now redirects to a parked GoDaddy.com page.

Additionally, a dumpster and moving truck have sat outside of the businesses for a majority of the week.

Reached on the phone, Standees owner Peter Brown declined to speak to the Shawnee Mission Post. Brown has not responded to an emailed request for comment by time of publication. C. Frog’s management has not responded to multiple inquiries about the future of the restaurant. A representative of First Washington Realty, which owns the Village Shops, declined to comment on the status of the businesses as well.

Standees opened as a restaurant and movie theater concept in May 2013. The business opened with three theaters, each with about 85 seats. At that time, then-Chief Executive Officer Frank Rash said he hoped the restaurant and theater concept would be replicated elsewhere across the country.

The restaurant originally shared the movie theater’s name until the summer of 2015, when it closed and was rebranded as The Chocolate Frog. The Chocolate Frog closed in June 2016 and was rebranded as the barbeque and steak restaurant C. Frog’s one month later.