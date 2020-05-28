Water shoots into air after water main breaks at 54th Street and Roe Boulevard

Roeland Parkers and morning traffic commuters witnessed a construction mishap Thursday as water shot into the air at 54th Street and Roe Boulevard.

Median deconstruction on Roe Boulevard — part of the Roe 2020 project — seemed to have caused the water main break. Roeland Park police officers helped guide Roe Boulevard traffic as the city worked with WaterOne to fix the break, according to a city tweet.

Once the shooting water subsided, crews began working to remove the water remaining in the deconstructed median.

After crews began this work, a Roeland Park resident who lives at 55th Street and Roe Boulevard reported they did not have water for about 40 minutes.

Roeland Park city officials could not be reached for comment by time of publication. Below is a video of the water line breakage, as submitted by Ramon Garcia.