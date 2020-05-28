Shawnee planning commission OKs project plans for second multi-family development at Shawnee Golf and Country Club

Shawnee Golf and Country Club is building a new multi-family apartment development on an undeveloped portion of its property along K-7 Highway.

The club plans to construct Trails at Shawnee Apartments, a multi-family residential development with 444 apartment units in 16 three-story apartment buildings in the 23100 to 23900 blocks of Clear Creek Parkway.

The project spans about 23 acres on the north side of the golf course and includes surface parking, a 5,300 square foot single-story clubhouse, a pool, pool house and pool cabana, playground, pergola and an 1,800 square foot maintenance building.

Trails at Shawnee is the second phase of the golf course and multi-family development project at Shawnee Golf and Country Club, according to city documents.

The city had approved the development in 1999, and construction of the first phase began in 2000 and included the 18-hole golf course, country club and The Greens at Shawnee, a multi-family residential development with 420 apartment units. The project has an overall density of 4.57 dwelling units per acre.

Residential developments of this size typically have public hearings because rezonings accompany project plans. However, the site is already zoned planned unit development mixed residential and doesn’t require a rezoning.

All units in Trails at Shawnee Apartments will be a combination of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 572 to 949 square feet, according to city documents. There will be 252 one-bedroom units and 192 two-bedroom units.

The Shawnee planning commission approved a final plat and site plan for the project in April. The commission on May 18 approved a revised site plan with changes to architectural details of the buildings. City staff noted that the overall site plan is unchanged; the only change is swapping out stone veneer exterior with all brick.

Shawnee requires two parking spaces per dwelling unit, or 888 parking spaces for this project. The owner plans to build 690 parking spaces, or 1.55 spaces per unit, with the option of adding 20 more. The planning commission allowed this deviation with the stipulation that the owner would prepare space for the additional parking as needed.

Some commissioners had concerns with adequate parking; Commissioner Kathy Peterson in April noted that the golf course is “not a walkable” area and that residents would require vehicle transportation. Jerry Kelso, executive vice president with Crafton Tull, the engineer for the project, and city staff said the first phase of the development has excess parking with two spots per unit.

Access to the site is through two private driveways onto Clear Creek Parkway. Citing a traffic impact study, city staff expects the development will add to the roadway network about 205 trips in the morning peak period and 250 trips in the evening peak period. Staff said the new traffic will have “little to no impact on roadway level of service.”

City staff reported that the owner is also planning to provide a storm shelter for the residents as required by the planning commission in its initial approval. Kelso said the storm shelter will probably be located in a centralized location near the clubhouse.