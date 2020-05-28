Rock Creek retaining wall collapses causing electricity pole to tilt, public advised to stay clear of the area

A Rock Creek retaining wall in Mission collapsed during the deluge Thursday afternoon, causing an electricity pole to tilt.

The wall failure took place near Mission Market, 5635 Johnson Drive, and Fluffy Fresh Donuts, 5729 Johnson Drive. Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator in Mission, said crews are currently working to get the situation under control. The public is advised to steer clear of the area at this time, Randel said.

The collapse comes a little over a week after Mission approved a $4.5 million contract award to Gunter Construction for the Rock Creek channel improvement project. The improvement project intends to address flooding and erosion concerns along the channel, from Roeland Drive to Nall Avenue — just west of where the collapse took place.

Construction for the improvement project is slated to begin in late May 2020, to be mostly completed by the end of the year.