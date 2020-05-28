Fairway announces reopening plan, public can now access city facilities

The city of Fairway Wednesday announced its reopening plan, which includes granting public access to city hall, the police department and the public works facility.

Although these facilities are open to the public as of May 27, business that can be conducted remotely is still encouraged. The public is asked to practice social distancing when visiting city facilities and to stay home if you have a cough or a fever. Below are details for other city services and facilities, as outlined by in the city’s email announcement:

Municipal court is tentatively scheduled to resume in-person dockets on Tuesday, June 3.

City meetings will continue to be held virtually until June 19, and in-person meeting can resume on June 22.

All summer camps are canceled, but staff will work to find accommodations for fitness classes.

Playgrounds are recommended to stay closed until the phase out portion of the statewide reopen plan, as the equipment is not sanitized.

Tennis and pickleball courts were to open at the beginning of phase two, which began on Friday, May 22.

Facility rentals have resumed as city hall has reopened, with a gathering limit of 30 people. No nerf or gymnastics parties are allowed at this time.

The Fairway pool will remain closed for the 2020 season, and the Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled. More information about Fairway’s reopen plan can be found here.

Mill and overlay project on K-7 in Johnson County to begin June 1

The Kansas Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced that a mill and overlay project on K-7 in Johnson County is expected to begin Monday, June 1, weather permitting. Work will occur from K-10 to the Kansas River. The project is expected to be complete in mid-August.

Traffic will be controlled with daily lane and ramp closures as necessary, flashing arrow boards, traffic cones and signage. Motorists should expect travel delays.

Koss Construction Company of Topeka is the contractor on the $3.1 million project.

Shawnee to join fellow JoCo cities in Kansas Housing Assistance Program

The Shawnee city council on Monday unanimously agreed to enter an agreement to participate in the Kansas Housing Assistance Program, which offers first mortgage down payment and closing cost assistance to borrowers throughout Kansas. Homebuyer assistance is offered by participating lenders at levels up to 5% of the first mortgage amount, according to city documents. Homebuyers must meet income, credit, and program requirements, including a purchase price limit.

The program is designed to help individuals and families achieve homeownership by assisting them with upfront costs. Other participating jurisdictions in northeast Johnson County include Fairway, Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park and Westwood. City staff noted that the city’s financial adviser said Shawnee’s only involvement after entering the agreement “would likely be approval of a resolution expressing the City’s support for the program and offering its allocation of ‘volume cap’ for the program.” Volume cap is the way the federal government provides limits on the amounts of the bonds that could be issued. Additionally, Shawnee would probably not be able to generate enough new first-time homebuyer mortgages to cost-justify its own program