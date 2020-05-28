Best Bets for the Weekend: Little woods, big rocks, Great News

Good day, readers, how is everyone? Is it just me or does it not feel like summer at all? The cooler weather, the fizzling out of a strange school year and the complete lack of plans are confusing me. But my kids have been happy and usually that’s all that matters in this house. A few things bringing us joy right now:

Our daily read aloud: We started this for homeschooling and I think we’ll keep it up forever. Right now we’re working our way through this box set by Laura Ingalls Wilder. It had been a while since I last read these, and let me tell you, they are as wonderful as ever. The descriptions of the town store…the illustrations by Garth Williams…and can we talk about Pa and Ma for a second? Are they living angels? I wish I had like 10% of their patience (and energy).

All kids love rocks. True statement, right? Kids love rocks. We could line a driveway to the moon with the amount that I’ve pulled from my kids pockets just last week. So you can imagine you much fun they’re having with these geode sets. The best part about them is that they are taking forever. All day and all night my kids are chipping away at these things like the world’s cutest archeologists.

Anyone have any television recommendations? These days I am all about keeping it light and fun. We’re re-watching Great News and it is so, so funny. Every character is uniquely amazing but I especially love Andrea Martin as the loveable and overbearing mother to Katie Wendelson’s news producer character. If you haven’t seen it I’m jealous.