Brighton Gardens nursing home put residents in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’ from COVID-19; Merriam virtual meeting for 2040 comprehensive plan

Brighton Gardens nursing home put residents in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’ from COVID-19

A state report found that Brighton Gardens, a Prairie Village nursing facility, put some residents in “immediate jeopardy related to the spread of COVID-19.”

Brighton Gardens has had 81 cases and 15 deaths from the coronavirus — the most for nursing facilities in Johnson County. The facility was issued an “Immediate Jeopardy” tag on May 11, which is the most severe citation, by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

[Report: Prairie Village nursing home put residents in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’ from COVID — The Kansas City Star]

Merriam to host virtual meeting for 2040 comprehensive plan May 27

The city of Merriam is hosting a virtual comprehensive plan committee meeting on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m..

The meeting will include progress and updates about the 2040 comprehensive plan, which intends to address land use, housing, sustainability and more. The meeting link can be found here for those who want to tune in. Additional information about the 2040 comprehensive plan can be found at merriam2040.org.

Merriam plans to reopen facilities, playgrounds in concert with statewide reopening phases

The city of Merriam announced on Friday its current plans for reopening city facilities, playgrounds and municipal court, which will follow the phased opening from the Kansas Reopen Plan.

Below are the current reopening plans, as outlined in the e-Merriam newsletter:

City facilities will open during phase three, which is expected to start on Monday, June 8.

Playgrounds will remain closed until phase three. Once the playgrounds open, signs will be posted asking people to continue social distancing and practicing proper hygiene.

Merriam municipal court will resume on June 23

For more information about Merriam’s reopening plans, visit the newsletter here.