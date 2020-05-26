Lenexa advances plans for Silverleaf subdivision with single-family homes, duplexes

Lenexa last week advanced plans for a new residential development for single-family homes and duplexes in a central part of the city.

The developer, Clay Blair with Prime Development Land Company, plans to build 96 homes — 46 detached and 50 paired villas — on 35 acres on the northeast corner of 95th and Monticello.

The city council on May 19 unanimously approved rezoning the site from single-family residential into two separate zoning districts each for the duplexes and single-family homes. The council also unanimously approved preliminary plans for the development.

Frank Dean, a representative of Prime Land Development Company, said the homes in the Silverleaf subdivision are designed primarily for retirees and empty nesters, and will look “very much the same” as the paired villa homes at Crestwood Village, 129th Terrace & Black Bob Road in Olathe. The Silverleaf homes will be priced in the mid to upper $400,000 range.

Dean said most of the homes will be “reverse 1.5 story” plans with master bedrooms on the main floor. Homes will have 2,300-2,500 square feet of living space as well as covered rear porches and two-car garages.

“With several floor plans offered, each with a choice of three architectural styles, homes will not all look the same,” Dean said.

The developer’s plan includes some deviations to some lot width, lot areas and front yard setbacks for the homes. All of the homes will back to green space, including a wooded stream and Black Hoof Park, according to project documents from the developer.

The developer will also add berms and other landscaping to enhance privacy and screen houses from view of adjacent streets, according to city documents. A pedestrian trail on site will also link to public sidewalks and trails through Black Hoof Park. A homeowners association will own and maintain the properties, which many city leaders appreciated.

Councilmembers shared their support for the project, particularly because of the extensive green space and the additional variety of housing for residents.

“All through Vision 2040 project, we heard that Lenexans wanted housing options,” said Councilmember Bill Nicks. “This gives Lenexans additional housing options.”

While supportive of the project, Councilmember Courtney Eiterich had concerns about the deviations and wanted to ensure there would be enough room for on-street parking. David Rinne with Schlagel Associates, who represented the developer on the project, said parking shouldn’t be a problem because many residents will likely have only one or two vehicles.