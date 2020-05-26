Kansas health department recommends self-quarantine for people who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Following a Memorial Day weekend that saw hundreds of revelers gathering at lakeside bars, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued guidance recommending self-quarantine for anyone who traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday.

Photos circulating on social media showed groups of people crowded into pools without protective practices at clubs like Backwater Jack’s in the town of Osage Beach.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman, MD. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”

KDHE noted that the Lake of the Ozarks is not currently on the mandated travel quarantine list, but that it is urging anyone who visited there over Memorial Day weekend to quarantine for 14 days.

KDHE’s current travel quarantine list includes:

Connecticut

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

New Jersey

New York

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise

Any international destination

Following the reports of large parties at the Ozarks this past weekend, the St. Louis County Public Health Department issued a travel advisory and the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department urged people to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.