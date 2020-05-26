Johnson County’s next drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for May 29; Mission seeking public input on community center reopening plan

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Johnson County residents on May 29

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will offer free COVID-19 testing to Johnson County residents 18 and older, with or without symptoms of coronavirus, on Friday, May 29. The drive-thru testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road in Olathe.

The drive-thru testing clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents should bring a driver’s license, but it’s not required to be tested, and be in line no later than 1 p.m. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off of Lone Elm Road and 107th Street and follow the signs.

“By testing a wide range of people, with and without symptoms, we can find out who in the community is infected with COVID-19 and put appropriate protective measures in place to stop transmission of the virus,” said Sanmi Areola, director of the department.

Those who arrive for testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose.

This is the department’s fifth community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test Johnson County residents.

Mission asks for public input on community center reopening plan via survey

The city of Mission is asking the public for input on the coronavirus reopening plan, specifically regarding the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community center.

The city pushed a, eight-question survey on social media last week asking for feedback on the city plan, which was released in early May. Survey questions include what sort of businesses should be allowed to reopen, what would make people feel comfortable enough to return to the community center and general feelings about COVID-19.

