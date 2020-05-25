Updates from Johnson County Community College: Step into summer at JCCC!

Get a jump on your educational goals by earning credits at Johnson County Community College this summer. We’re offering online and virtual courses in just about every field of study!

Our commitment to learning is as strong as ever. Here’s why you should enroll in summer classes at JCCC:

Whether you’re a recent high school grad or current college student looking to maximize your summer break, get ahead—and stay ahead—as you work toward your degree or certificate. Experience increased flexibility: Online and virtual classes allow you to learn from the comfort of home on a schedule that works for you.

Online and virtual classes allow you to learn from the comfort of home on a schedule that works for you. Enjoy affordable options: Our tuition rates are competitive. Earn valuable credits without breaking the bank.

Shout Out to Summer Session

Here’s what a few Cavaliers have to say about online classes at JCCC:

“The initial online learning for me went better than I had anticipated. My professors made it easy by presenting material in a clear and organized way, and by being accessible through email or Zoom if I had questions.” – Emily A.

“I took an online class my junior year summer so I could get a feel for college and get a few credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it, and I really learned a lot.” – Noah H.

Schedules that Fit Your Summer Plans

Taking advantage of JCCC online classes means you’re not tied to the classroom this summer! Keep these key dates in mind:

June 8 – July 30

Eight-week session June 8 – July 2

Four-week session July 6 – July 30

Fast Forward to Fall

You can look forward to expanded course offerings and updated student resources (don’t think this needs to be linked, already have two links in this section) tailored to these unique times. Knowledgeable and experienced faculty are waiting for you. Explore the fall class schedule now and mark your calendar to enroll on June 17.

Stay Connected

Our Counselors are here to offer virtual support and advice on summer and fall class schedules. Visit the Academic Counseling page for appointment options.