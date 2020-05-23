Your Community: Friends re-Launch online sales

The Friends of Johnson County Library are pleased to announce that their online sales are back in business, as part of their phased re-opening strategy. The thriving division was temporarily shuttered in adherence with COVID-19 transmission control protocols.

The Friends inventory comprises donated books and materials as well as some weeded items from the Library’s collection. They use a multi-listing service that immediately posts their items on five top-performing internet sales platforms such as eBay, Amazon and AbeBooks.

The Friends’ online sales are a success for the nonprofit group that supports Johnson County Library. “We’ll normally gross about $125,000 from online alone, and send books to countries around the world,” says Friends operations manager Shanta Dickerson. “We’re eager to get back to work providing high-quality, low-cost reading material to our customers and members.”

The Friends Bookstores at Antioch, Blue Valley and Central Resource branches will be phased back into service later this year, along with donation acceptance at all Library locations. Follow the Friends on social media for the latest updates.

With over 1,000 members, Friends of Johnson County Library supports the Library system by promoting community involvement and interest in the Library’s programs and services. To find out more about Friends membership, visit jocolibrary.org/friends.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom