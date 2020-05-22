SMSD News: Summer update

In the Shawnee Mission School District, we continue to follow plans laid out by Governor Laura Kelly and guidance from both the state and county health departments to manage the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As you know, guidance related to COVID-19 is regularly updated by federal, state, and/or county authorities. Accordingly, our plans are adjusted to adhere to this guidance. As we move into summer, we wanted to share current details on a variety of programs and guidelines:

Buildings Closed – School buildings continue to be closed, and will remain closed, except for essential functions, through July 16, 2020. Access to buildings for essential functions will be managed by the building principal. No building or facilities rentals will take place through August.

Masks Required – In order to promote safety, all staff and patrons who wish to enter a district facility are required to wear a mask while they are in the building, except when they are alone in an individual, closed office. Buildings will also establish specific protocols to ensure social distancing, and we ask that all patrons and staff follow them. Face coverings are not meant to replace public health strategies like social distancing, staying home if you are ill, and practicing good hand hygiene – which are all still the best ways to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Outdoor Activities Begin July 6 – In compliance with the Kansas Framework, outdoor activities, such as conditioning for fall sports and band practice, may begin starting on July 6, 2020. All athletic fields and playgrounds remain closed until further notice. We will continue to permit use of the tracks for walking/running, as long as personal distancing guidelines are followed.

Pickup and Go Meals for Children – Free Meals are available for children on Mondays and Wednesdays through July 24, 2020. We will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2020 for Memorial Day. Families may pick up meals on the following schedule:

Monday: Two days of breakfast and lunch meals

Wednesday: Three days of breakfast and lunch meals

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children ages 1 to 18 at four school sites in the Shawnee Mission School District. Students with an Individual Education Plan (IEP) enrolled in the Shawnee Mission South Post-High Program are also eligible to receive meals. Children must be present to receive breakfast and lunch. Para español, haga clic aquí.

Summer Programs – Summer School programs will be offered virtually to all Shawnee Mission School District students who are either entering ninth grade or are currently in high school during the summer of 2020. These programs have been designed to offer students opportunities for credit recovery and/or initial credit to meet their individual needs for their plans of study. Families have been encouraged to work with school building counselors with specific questions about students’ individual plans of study. Summer Enrichment programs for grades K-8 will not be held this summer.

We thank everyone for their cooperation and support of our students and Shawnee Mission community as we continue to navigate this new reality.