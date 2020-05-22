Shawnee Mission East, West musical productions garner Blue Star Award nominations

Starlight Theatre has announced the nominees for this year’s Blue Star Awards, which honor the best and brightest in high school musical theatre — and both SM East and SM West have a number of performers and production staff among them.

The Blue Star Awards are modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, and consider musical productions among every high school within 60 miles of Starlight. Organizers on Thursday held a virtual announcement ceremony to release the names of the 179 nominees in 23 categories.

SM East’s production of Crazy for You and SM West’s Into the Woods both had multiple nominees:

Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role: Fritz Sullivan for his performance as Bobby Child in SM East’s Crazy for You.

Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Aidan Connelly for his performance as Lank Hawkins in SM East's Crazy for You.

Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Gavin Tanner for his performance as Jack in SM West's Into the Woods.

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role: Lily Utt for her performance as Patsy in SM East's production of Crazy for You.

Outstanding Ensemble: SM East for its production of Crazy for You.

Outstanding Orchestra: SM West for its production of Into the Woods.

Outstanding Lighting Design: SM West for its production of Into the Woods.

Rising Star Scholarship Female Nominee: SM East's Janie Carr.

This year’s awards ceremony is set for July 31.