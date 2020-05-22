Merriam Farmers’ Market opens on May 23; KDOT plans maintenance projects on I-35, K-10 this week

Merriam Farmers’ Market opens on May 23, added guidelines to limit COVID-19 exposure

The Merriam Farmers’ Market, 5740 Merriam Drive, will open on Saturday, May 23, with additional guidelines to limit exposure to the coronavirus pandemic. Below are the guidelines shoppers are asked to follow:

Follow signs to maintain the one-way traffic flow

One shopper to a booth at a time

Maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others

Only touch what you will purchase

Tips shoppers can follow include choosing purchases visually and washing hands before and after visiting the market. A tip for those with kids is to ask children to clasp their hands together while shopping and avoid touching items.

The market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will recur every Saturday through Sept. 26. A market vendor map can be found here, and additional information can be found here.

Feminine hygiene product collection drive to be held Sunday at Countryside Christian Church

The city of Mission, Tyler’s House KC and Giving Hope and Help are holding a feminine hygiene product drive on Sunday, May 24, at Countryside Christian Church, 6101 Nall Avenue.

Products collected will be distributed the following Saturday, May 30, at the Harvester’s drive-thru food distribution event that the city of Mission is hosting. That event starts at 7:30 a.m. at Shawnee Mission North High School, and is first come, first served. Hygiene products that are requested are as follows:

Pads and tampons of any size and any brand

Individually wrapped feminine wipes

Individually wrapped panty liners

Donors should enter the parking lot from Nall Avenue. Volunteers will come to cars to collect donations, and donors should exit behind the church building.

KDOT plans maintenance projects on I-35, K-10 this week

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that crews will continue pothole patching on northbound and southbound I-35, from the Missouri state line to I-435 this week. The patching is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 27, weather permitting.

Work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be controlled by alternating mobile lane closures using trucks with arrow boards and digital message boards.

In addition, the right lane of eastbound K-10 will be closed for guardrail maintenance from the Douglas County line to Evening Star Road on Friday, May 22.

Work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be controlled with traffic cones and signage.