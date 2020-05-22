JoCo district attorney charges 3 juveniles in connection to Prairie Village shooting death

A day after announcing 1st degree murder charges against a man for the shooting death of a teen in Prairie Village earlier this month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has announced additional charges against three juveniles.

The charges include:

Premeditated 1st degree murder and attempted robbery against a 17-year-old from Kansas City, Kan.

1st degree murder and attempted robbery against a 16-year-old female from Mission

1st degree murder and attempted robbery against a 17-year-old-male from Merriam.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office does not release the names of minors charged with crimes. Their cases are handled in juvenile court.

On Wednesday, Howe’s office announced that law enforcement had arrested Jesse M. Monreal, 35, and charged him with 1st degree murder and attempted robbery stemming from a shooting May 5 that left a teen dead in Prairie Village. The deceased was identified as Kiven M. Maquial of Mission. He was 18.