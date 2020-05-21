Best Bets for the Weekend: All things spring

I sounded like a broken record this week every time I passed by a blooming tree or bush, but I couldn’t help it – it was all SO beautiful. It’s the last week of the school year, we’ve got leftover cake from Jay’s birthday and the backyard peonies are simply spectacular – let’s celebrate the joy this weekend:

Speaking of flowers, our new favorite family program is The Big Flower Fight on Netflix. Essentially The Great British Baking Show for flowers, teams compete to make spectacular arrangements in a bucolic setting. With some odd editing choices and lackluster judges it’s not going to blow your mind, but it’s perfectly pleasant and that’s good enough for me right now.

When we realized we’d be spending more time at home we invested in a few fun items for the backyard. At least one of our children gets seriously injured everyday on our jerry rigged tree swing, but so far we’ve had no accidents on our NinjaLine. I like to describe it as your own personal monkey bar set.

In May we eat strawberries. Strawberry smoothies, strawberries and cream, strawberry pie and these amazing strawberry cupcakes. My sister-in-law turned us on to these – they're the perfect spring treat. Unlike most strawberry cakes, this only uses real strawberries, making both the flavor and color beautiful. Don't worry if you don't have the strawberry powder, it's still plenty delicious without it.

We’re so excited to head back to the Farmer’s Market. Thank you to Merriam for sponsoring the Shawnee Mission Post:

The Merriam Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, May 23! Our market was named one of the region’s best farmers’ markets by Nextdoor three years in a row! We’re looking forward to welcoming you to downtown Merriam every Saturday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. through September. Please note: things will look and run a little differently for a while at the market. Specifically, we will reserve the first hour (7-8 a.m.) for at-risk shoppers and then allow others to shop from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. We’ll also have a directional plan in place to keep market shoppers, vendors, and staff safe and healthy. For updates and market day instructions, please visit facebook.com/ merriamfarmersmarket. See you Saturday, May 23 in downtown Merriam!