2020FIT: Back at it

There were big smiles on Monday morning as 2020FIT officially reopened its doors. We’re adhering to strict sanitization and distancing guidelines so that we can all workout safely. We’re also offering some new options, such as a structured open gym, so that we can give our clients every possibility to stay healthy and fit during this time.

How are we ensuring a healthy and safe atmosphere for our clients?:

Reservations are required so that no class contains more than 8 or 9 participants depending on the room size.

Each client has a designated space, 12′ x 12′ with a 6′ buffer from others, complete with all necessary equipment ready to go.

Both clients and staff clean all equipment before and after each workout session. Hand sanitizer and wipes are being provided.

We’re still offering multiple Zoom classes for those who feel more comfortable working out from home.

We’ve thoroughly thought out every detail of this process. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our staff and clients – this was true before the pandemic and now it’s even more important. Our YouTube and Vimeo pages offer more details of how 2020FIT is currently operating and we always welcome your calls and emails.

If you’re tired of being stuck at home and ready to feel fit again, get in touch with us today.