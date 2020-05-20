Man charged with 1st degree murder in shooting of teen found dead in Prairie Village

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe this afternoon announced his office was charging Jesse M. Monreal, 35, of first degree murder and attempted robbery stemming from the shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Prairie Village earlier this month.

Monreal had been arrested, according to information released by the DA’s office, but he is not currently listed as an inmate in Johnson County Jail.

A jogger running down Somerset Drive noticed a body laying in the grass near Highlawn Montessori School around 6:15 a.m. on May 5 and called police to check on the person’s welfare. Officers arrived to find Kiven M. Maquial, a Mission resident and former Shawnee Mission School District student, dead.

Monreal is being held on $1 million bond. His first appearance in Johnson County District Court is pending.

Police from Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa and Olathe collaborated with the Johnson County Crime Lab on the investigation.