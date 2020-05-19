Lenexa closes 95th near Pflumm for roadwork; Merriam extends deadline for franchise fee rebate applications

Lenexa closes 95th Street from Pflumm to Haskins this week for roadwork

Lenexa has closed 95th Street from Pflumm Road to Haskins Street for emergency storm sewer repairs. The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.

Crews will provide a marked detour route via Pflumm Road to Marshall Drive to 95th Street.

Merriam extends deadline for 2019 franchise fee rebate applications to July 1

The city of Merriam extended the 2019 deadline for franchise fee rebate applications until July 1, 2020. The rebate applies to 2019 utility bills for residents who meet the following 2019 income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development:

One person household maximum income for 2019 is $28,950

Two person household, $33,100

Three person household, $37,250

Four person household, $41,350

Five person household, $44,700

Six person household, $48,000

Seven person household, $51,300

Eight person household, $54,600

Cities charge utility companies franchise fees, which are then passed down to its customers. The Merriam city council recently passed a franchise agreement with Evergy, including a 5% franchise fee. Merriam residents who qualify for the rebate program can apply and bring in a copy of all 2019 gas, electric and landline telephone bills and proof of income once city facilities reopen during phase 3 of the reopening plan. The application can be found here.