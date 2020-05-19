Healthcare attorney Stacie Gram sworn in as new Overland Park city councilmember

Stacie Gram, a lawyer who defends healthcare providers against medical malpractice claims, will become the new Ward 4 representative on the Overland Park City Council.

Gram was sworn in and had her first vote Monday night. She was one of two finalists. The other was Patty Markley, former Prairie Village City Council member who served in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Council members interviewed the two finalists before selecting Gram. They said both candidates were well qualified to do the job. The two finalists were narrowed down from an original field of twelve.

Gram has also served on the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce board of directors as well as on parent and school groups in the Blue Valley School District.

The council faces a challenging time with the coronavirus and the damage it will wreak on the city budget, Gram said. “I entered the application process with some trepidation because of that,” she said. “I also am not one who stays away from challenges. I always think that when there are challenges there is opportunity to add value and do something meaningful.”

Gram fills a vacancy left by former Councilmember Gina Burke, who moved out of the district.