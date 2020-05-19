AdventHealth offers curbside registration amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has forced hospitals throughout the country to pause many non-emergent patient care services. However as communities begin to reopen across America, hospitals are doing the same and now starting to schedule patients for in-person health visits, wellness procedures and other surgeries that have been postponed due to COVID-19.

As part of their reopening plan, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is taking precautions to protect patients and team members while ensuring departments can still provide much needed care. One of the most significant changes in place is their new contactless registration process that allows patients to check in and register for appointments curbside.

“When patients arrive at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, we instruct them to pull up to the entrance most convenient for their service and a registration associate is outside to greet and check them in via an iPad,” said Teia Erickson, Director of Patient Access at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. “If pre-registered, they are asked to park and wait in their car for a call from our clinical staff letting the patient know we are ready for them. If a patient is not pre-registered, we ask them to park and a registration associate calls them to register over the phone while in their car prior to getting a call from clinical staff.”

Upon entering the hospital, patients and visitors are met by a team member who asks COVID-19 screening questions, takes temperatures, provides masks and requires everyone to use hand sanitizer. Patients are then escorted directly to the department, bypassing both the admitting and clinical waiting areas.

“Curbside registration promotes social distancing because patients do not have unnecessary contact with others in the hospital,” said Erickson. “Patients appreciate the extra care we are providing to keep them safe at this time and have expressed how thankful they are for this new process.”

AdventHealth is making plans to limit contact through the registration process even after COVID precautions are no longer needed. In the near future, AdventHealth will go live with Phreesia, an app allowing patients to pre-register, sign consent forms, pay deposits and check-in for their appointments from their smart phone. Patients can also use the app to text clinical staff and get directions to the department they are visiting.

To learn more about AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, visit AdventHealthKC.com.