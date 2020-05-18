Roe 2020 construction anticipated to begin Monday; Lenexa Public Market reopens dine-in seating Monday

Roe 2020 to start May 18, construction will begin with medians

Roe 2020, the largest infrastructure project in the history of Roeland Park, is set to kick off Monday, May 18. The $10 million renovation project will begin with the south phase, from Johnson Drive to W. 51st Street, which is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving 2020.

The north phase, from W. 51st Street to 48th Street and Skyline Drive, is anticipated to be completed by May 21, 2021. Below is a general construction sequencing and traffic impacts, as outlined by city staff during a public information meeting last week (a full presentation can be found here):

First, the existing center medians will be removed. This will cause the inside lanes on Roe Boulevard to be close, but the outside lanes will remain open.

Once the medians are removed, the new center medians will be constructed. Inside lanes closed, outside lanes remain open.

Curbs, sidewalks, driveways and side roads will be removed and reconstructed. Inside lanes will be open, outside lanes will be closed.

Mill and overlay will begin, as well as construction of street lighting and traffic signals. There will be various lane closures.

Residents who live along Roe Boulevard and whose driveways will be affected can expect to have no access to their driveways for up to two weeks. Those who may need special accommodations, or who have further questions, can contact Public Works Director Donnie Scharff at dscharff@roelandpark.org or Project Inspector Bill McClaskey at (913) 662-2582.

Lenexa Public Market set to reopen for dine-in seating Monday

The Lenexa Public Market is slated to reopen for dine-in seating beginning Monday, May 18. At that time, customers can stay and eat inside the Market and outside on the Commons. Staff made a few changes to the market experience that facilitate physical distancing and as well as other health and safety measures, including:

Tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart, and seating is limited to groups of 10 customers or fewer

High-touch surfaces and items will be sanitized regularly, such as door handles, push bars, tabletops and trash cans

Market staff will wear masks, wash hands often and wear gloves while busing tables

Hand sanitizer stations are available for community use

Staff and vendors will stay home if they are sick

Here is what the market staff ask customers to do: