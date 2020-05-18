No decision yet on Westwood pool season as city releases plans for COVID-19 reopening

The city of Westwood last week released a four-and-a-half phase reopening plan, but like the city of Merriam, Westwood has yet to make a firm decisions about Woodside Pool opening this year or not.

Although Woodside Pool acts as the city pool, it is still part of the private Woodside Club and is reliant on the club’s ability to safely open, according to Westwood’s announcement. Woodside is currently working on a reopening plan, but the city is not accepting pool pass applications due to the uncertainty of a facility opening. The city will provide updates on the pool and pool passes as they come, according to the announcement.

Other cities such as Roeland Park, Prairie Village, Mission and Fairway have decided not to open their pools for the summer. The Overland Park city council will consider a committee recommendation to keep the city pools closed this summer, as well.

Westwood is encouraging residents to stay home and maintain social distancing guidelines for as long as it is recommended by public health officials. Businesses and private gatherings in Westwood must comply with and adhere to state and county gathering size limits and other guidelines, according to the announcement. Residents are encouraged to conduct city business via phone, email or the internet, specifically when it comes to city permits and licenses.

Westwood View Elementary’s outdoor facilities are closed to the public per the Shawnee Mission School District, a decision supported by the city, according to the announcement. Below is an overview of the city’s phased reopening plan. The entire plan can be found here.

Phase 1, began May 11

There are no changes during the first phase that lift restrictions. City-sponsored spring and summer events including the Fourth of July fireworks display are cancelled for the 2020 season.

Phase 1.5, beginning no sooner than May 18

There are no changes between this phase and its predecessor.

Phase 2, beginning no sooner than June 1

The gathering size limit increases from 10 or less to 30 or less. Woodside Pool reopening plans are to be determined by the club during this phase, as well. Additionally, protective barriers and floor markers will be installed in city facilities.

Phase 3, beginning no sooner than June 15,

The gathering size limit increases to 90 individuals, city facilities reopen to the public and in-person court dockets resume during this phase.

Phase 4, beginning no sooner than June 29

The gathering size limit is to be determined, but all other remaining restrictions are lifted: City meetings can take place in-person, outside reservations and nonessential events can also resume. Gathering size limits will remain in place until at least Aug. 1. All park amenities will open after July 15, but social distancing guidelines must be followed.