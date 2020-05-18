Johnson County offering free COVID-19 testing for symptomatic adults starting May 18

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Adults who are experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus infection can now get tested for free through the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment if they can’t get tested through their own healthcare provider.

Starting today, May 18, residents aged 18 and older can schedule an appointment for a test through the department’s website here.

Eligibility requirements for the program include:

You must be a Johnson County residents over the age of 18

You must have experienced symptoms of coronavirus within the last 14 days

Testing is not available from your primary health care provider

Sanmi Areola, PhD, the director of JCDHE, said it’s important for people to arrange for testing as soon as they experience symptoms.

“Finding out who has COVID-19 in the community is important to containing the virus and reducing the spread. If we know who is ill, we can isolate that person and stop transmission of the virus,” says Areola said in a statement.

Symptoms consistent with COVID-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever greater than 100.4 F

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

There are two sites for the tests: A drive-thru operation at the JCDHE Olathe office (11875 S. Sunset Drive) and a walk-in operation at the JCDHE Mission office (6000 Lamar Ave). Testing in Olathe will be offered from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday. Testing in Mission will be offered from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m on Tuesdays and Thursdays.